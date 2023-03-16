Oscar De La Hoya’s Girlfriend Sizzles in See-Thru Mini Dress, ‘OMG’

Former professional boxer Oscar De La Hoya is know for winning 11 world titles and a gold medal in the lightweight division at the 1992 Summer Olympics, among other accolades. Nicknamed ‘The Golden Boy’ of boxing, De La Hoya — who is now 50 — is promoting boxers.

When not at work, De La Hoya spends time with his girlfriend, professional golfer turned TV broadcaster turned model and entrepreneur Holly Sonders. Yup, she knows how to turn.

Sonders recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of her Golf Digest cover below.

Sonders writes: “At the time it was a controversial choice for the magazine because I was the FIRST EVER female to grace the cover who was never a LPGA tour pro.”

She added: “I decided back then in 2011 that women could be hot and smart, you can dress sexy and still know your s*it. Some people didn’t support me wearing shorts skirts and low tops on TV in the beginning, but there’s no denying that it worked.”

When Sonders shared the photo above, of her flaunting her curves in a see-through mini dress made of string, she thanked plastic surgeon, Dr. Christopher Khorsandi of Las Vegas “for giving me one of the most feminine yet tightest bodies possible. Tomorrow we go back to work together creating even more curves.”

Sonders is also CEO of Exposed Sportz. With the photo above, she asks fans: “Who wants to REF our t*pless matches? Maybe we will do a giveaway experience.”