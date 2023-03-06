Hollywood movie star Olivia Wilde (Babylon, Her, House) let nearly three months pass since posting on Instagram. It’s been a busy time for the Don’t Worry, Darling filmmaker, who was deemed ‘The Rulebreaker’ by Elle magazine in October (see below).

So fans were delighted to see Wilde back on the ‘Gram and looking as cool as ever. When she shared the stunning photo below, of her rocking a sheer unbuttoned shirt, she captioned it: “Merci, Pareee. See ya later. Stay naughty x.”

Wilde was in Paris for the Yves Saint Laurent fashion show with celebrity stylist Kara Welch. It’s not the first time Wilde has wore a sheer top (see below in Gucci).

Get ready to see more of Wilde: she’s getting ready to direct the upcoming biopic Perfect about American gymnast Kerri Strug, who tried to overcome a terrible injury in order to compete for a gold medal in the 1996 Olympics. See photo below with

Actress Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit, Last Night in Soho) plays Strug; Mckenna Grace (I, Tonya) plays Dominique Moceanu. Perfect, which is based on Strug’s book, Landing on My Feet: A Diary of Dreams, is scheduled for a September 9, 2024 release.