Olivia Wilde Flaunts ‘Cheeky Chops’ in String Bikini, ‘Milking It’

Hollywood star Olivia Wilde is known for her roles on the TV series House and in movies including Babylon. She made her directorial debut with the 2019 comedy Booksmart starring Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein and released her second full-length feature Don’t Worry Darling starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, among others.

When Wilde turned 39, she thanked her fans for their birthday wishes with the backside bikini pic below. As one fan replied: “Cheeky chops.”

Wilde captioned it: “39 and feeling fine. Thanks for the birthday love. I milked it for way too long and it’s been great. Here’s to whatever’s next. Probably not another tramp stamp but who knows.”

Get ready to see more of Wilde, as she starts filming the upcoming biopic Perfect. It’s about American gymnast Kerri Strug (portrayed by Thomasin McKenzie) and her struggle to compete for a gold medal in the 1996 Olympics after a terrible injury. Perfect is scheduled for a September 2024 release.