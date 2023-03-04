Olivia Holt Teases ‘Cruel Summer’ Fans in Crop Top, ‘Major Hair Slay’

Actress Olivia Holt is known for her roles on Disney series including Kickin’ It, Girl vs. Monster, and I Didn’t Do It and the Marvel Comics series Cloak & Dagger, among others.

The 25-year-old most recently starred in the new teen drama thriller anthology series Cruel Summer on Freeform. Set in a fictional Texas town in the mid 1990s, the series follows two teenage girls: Kate Wallis (Holt), a beloved popular girl who one day disappears without a trace, and Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia), “a socially awkward teenager who blossoms after Kate’s disappearance as she takes over certain aspects of Kate’s social life.”

Even though Cruel Summer is an anthology series (the next season will tell a different story with different actors), that fact hasn’t stopped some fans from expecting or hoping to see Holt in the second season.

When Holt teased her fans with the crop top selfie above (note the Texas Longhorns phone sticker), she captioned it: “Oh my gawd.”

Her fans are going wild over the selfie. One replied: “Oh my gawd i want season 2 of cruel summer.” Others are chiming in with compliments about how “gorgeous” she looks. “You’re so pretty and sexy,” one fan replied, while another announced: “MAJOR HAIR SLAY.”

Get ready to see more of Holt: she finished filming the comedy horror film Totally Killer with Kiernan Shipka. It’s about a rebellious teenager (Shipka) who travels back in time (to the 1980s) to stop the would-be-killer of her mother Pam (Julie Bowen, Modern Family). Holt plays young Pam.

Season 2 of Cruel Summer is scheduled to premiere in June 2023 at the ATX Television Festival.