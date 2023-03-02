Olivia Culpo Sizzles in Micro Mini Skirt, ‘Teen Pouch’ 

Olivia Culpo knows how to strike a pose. The triple beauty pageant winner (Miss Rhode Island USA, Miss USA, Miss Universe) is a professional model and she makes her job seem effortless.

When Culpo shared the stunning photos below, of her in a monochromatic ensemble that matches her puppy, her fans went wild with praise. One replied: “When your hat matches your dog >>>.” More than one fan asked for the details on that micro crepe de chine mini skirt. (It’s by Italian designer Giuseppie Di Morabito.)

The Chelsea ankle boots she’s wearing are by another Italian designer Gianvito Rossi, and that clutch she’s carrying is called ‘Teen Pouch‘ (as in teen leather) and its by Bottega Veneta.

Reality TV star-turned-designer Kristin Cavallari replied: “The most gorgeous monochromatic girl I’ve ever seen.”

Get ready to see more of Culpo, 30, and her family including her younger sister Sophia Culpo, 26, older sister Aurora Culpo, 33, and their parents Pete and Susan, who according to Olivia don’t understand what she does for a living.

The whole family is promoting their reality show, The Culpo Sisters (which originally aired on TLC and is now streaming on HBOMax), and are hoping for a second second. As Culpo says: “there’s too much drama going on right now not to film.” Watch trailer above.