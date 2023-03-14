Nicole Richie Flaunts Curves in Low Strapless Top, “Reading to My Bees”

Nicole Richie, daughter of the legendary singer and American Idol judge Lionel Richie, launched her career in the entertainment business when she starred in the reality TV show The Simple Life (2003-2007) with her childhood friend, socialite Paris Hilton.

Since then, Richie has pursued an acting career (Great News), married Good Charlotte singer Joel Madden, and launched the lifestyle fashion brand House of Harlow.

When Nicole Richie recently modeled a handful of crystal necklaces in a strapless white top (above), she asked her millions of followers “Which element are you?” with an earth, Virgo and Gemstone emoji.

Richie’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photos. Kate Hudson replied: “Love!”

Sandwiched between the photos is a quote from Richie: “I feel most in my element when I am in nature. Growing snap peas in my garden with my chickens, or reading Wendell Berry essays to my bees.” Note: Berry is the author of ‘The Gift of Good Land’ and ‘The Unsettling of America,’ among others.

Richie has yet to release photos or video of her reading to her bees so in the interim, you can enjoy the photos above of Richie with her lizard.