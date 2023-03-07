Natasha Lyonne Flaunts Legs in Mini Dress, ‘Pulling Out All the Stops’

Hollywood star Natasha Lyonne is known for her roles in the American Pie (Jessica) movie franchise and on the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black (Nicky Nichols) and Russian Doll (Nadia Vulvokov), among others.

The 43-year-old redhead current stars in the new mystery series Poker Face on Peacock. She plays the protagonist, Charlie, “who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying.” Every episode, Charlie “hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.”

When not filming Poker Face with guest stars including Rhea Perlman and Benjamin Bratt, Lyonne often models. As seen in the photo below, taken for Flaunt Magazine, Lyonne flaunts her shapely legs in a number of mini dresses and high heels.

With the series above (be sure to swipe!), Lyonne thanks Luis “for inspiring us to pull out all the stops!!” (That’s presumably Flaunt mag owner Luis Barajas.)

Poker Face dropped on Peacock on Jan 26. New episodes premiere every Thursday leading up to the finale on March 9.