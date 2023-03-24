Naomi Osaka Flaunts Bare Belly in Crop Top, Reveals Victoria’s Secret Collab

Four-time Grand Slam singles champion, professional tennis player Naomi Osaka currently lives in California. Osaka was three years old when her family left her native Japan to move to New York.

The 25-year-old former world No. 1 tennis star — who is pregnant with her first child — is now back in Japan.

When Osaka shared the photos above, of her revealing her bare belly in a crop top and baggy jeans, fellow tennis pro Sloane Stephens replied: “Mama in Japan 🇯🇵😍 better not delete this!!!!!!!”

When a fan replied: “Totally forgot she was pregnant for a second”, thousands of fans liked the comment and chimed in with surprise even though Osaka made her big announcement (see sonogram photo above) in January.

When not sightseeing, Osaka is working on her fashion collaboration with lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret. (Osaka is the first celebrity to launch a collaboration with VS.) With the photos above, Victoria’s Secret describes the collection as: “easy-fitting, buttery-soft styles.”