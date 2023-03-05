Miranda Lambert Pours into Body-Skimming Bustier Dress, ‘Smoke Show’

When country music mega star Miranda Lambert was honored at the 2023 Texas Medal of Arts Awards ceremony, she turned heads in a stunning black sequins dress by American designer Ralph Lauren and matching high heels by Manolo Blahnik.

That Ralph Lauren bustier midi dress with the sweetheart neckline and “body-skimming silhouette” is called ‘Hildi’ and it’s embellished all over with rhinestones.

Fans are going wild over Lambert’s look. As one fan replied: “smoke show!” Another chimed in: “Finally they are dressing her for her body…. great choices here 👌 .”

Be sure to swipe the photo above to see Lambert with her agent, Marion Kraft. Lambert is rocking a bold blue double-breasted suit by the legendary ‘vintage-inspired’ fashion designer Betsey Johnson.

As seen in the photo above with her handsome husband, Brendan McLoughlin, Lambert poured into another stunning black dress and high heels. She captioned it: “Serving after show lewks.”

And for Clive Davis’s party, she rocked another black bustier with sweetheart neckline (above) by Project Runway winner Christian Siriano.