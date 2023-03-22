Minnie Driver Digs Up Brad Pitt 90s Photo, ‘Barely Remember Making This Movie’

Actress Minnie Driver got her big break in Hollywood when she landed the role of Benny in the 1995 film Circle of Friends opposite Chris O’Donnell. (The film was based on the Maeve Binchy novel of the same title.) Driver went on to star in Grosse Pointe Blank with John Cusack, and Good Will Hunting with Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and the late Robin Williams.

Driver was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Good Will Hunting which earned screenwriters Damon and Affleck their first Oscars and Williams a Best Supporting Actor Oscar.

In between Circle of Friends and Good Will Hunting, Driver starred in the 1996 legal crime drama Sleepers with Hollywood A-list actors Robert De Niro, Dustin Hoffman, Kevin Bacon, Jason Patric, and Brad Pitt, among others.

When Driver recently shared the photo above, of her with Pitt on the set of Sleepers, she wrote: “I’ll tell you – being in a two shot with Brad Pitt is a rare accomplishment: 98.9% of the time the two shot will become a single. Not on you. I think it’s just something you have to accept – quid pro Brad, in camera ultima (I made that last bit up) He is a rare actor himself: kind, present and generous. I barely remember making this movie but I’m pretty sure I had a great time.”

Driver’s fans are flooding her with reassuring compliments including: “There is no one who looks like you. You’re a great actress and Brad Pitt is hot so the fact that they focused on you confirms that!”

Another replied: “I think he’s the lucky one who should be happy to be working with you.”

Another chimed in: “I watched Sleepers again after this post. I hadn’t seen it in over 25 years…. And like it did all those years ago… It made me weep.”