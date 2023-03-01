Miley Cyrus Teases In Wickedly Revealing High-Cut One-Piece, “So Hot”

Superstar Miley Cyrus is no pin-up — she’s a musician’s musician whose fans are starved for her to announce tour dates. But sometimes Cyrus plays the pin-up on Instagram, as in this sizzling photo share where Cyrus redefines the boundaries of the high-cut one-piece — a la supermodel Cindy Crawford.

Her fans are so hungry for the upcoming Miley Tour — they want to hear ‘Flowers’ live during and Endless Summer! — that only a healthy minority commented on the sheer heat Cyrus generates as she plays Instagram temptress in gold with this barely-there bottom half of her one-piece. (Cyrus has a lot to tease just now — the tour, the album, the world at large.)

“Looking so hot and gorgeous,” is one such comment and there are plenty more “hot!” exclamations.

But the real tease and the majority of the comments focus on the lure of the tour. “Girl, drop the tour. Cmon now,” writes one fan, speaking for many. The Endless Summer vacation album — featuring ‘Flowers’ — drops March 10. There’s less suspense, though not less anticipation, for that.

Then again, before a big drop and a big tour, being a pin-up isn’t such a bad occupation, is it?

At least Cyrus doesn’t seem to think so.