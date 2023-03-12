Michelle Monaghan Poses in Sexy Crop Top, Mermaid Skirt, “Code Red!”

Hollywood movie star Michelle Monaghan is best known for her role as Julia Meade in the Mission: Impossible film franchise with Tom Cruise. And like many in the movie business (Tom Cruise excluded, he’s skipping this year’s ceremony), Monaghan is celebrating those nominated for Academy Awards this year.

Hours before the 95th Academy Awards ceremony telecast, celebrity stylist Karla Welch shared the photo below of Monaghan rocking a red crop top and matching mermaid skirt. Monaghan wore it with aplomb to a pre-Oscars party.

The two-piece set is by Patou by Guillaume Henry.

Get ready to see more of Monaghan: she will appear next on the big screen in the movie Spinning Gold, a biopic of 1970s record producer and co-founder of Casablanca Records, Neil Bogart, who’s played by Jeremy Jordan (The Flash, Supergirl).

As seen in the trailer above, Casablanca Records produced musical acts including Gladys Knight & the Pips, The Village People, and KISS, among many others. Spinning Gold will be released in theaters on March 31.