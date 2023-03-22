Michelle Monaghan Flaunts ‘Jim Morrison’ Leather Pants, “Nice Buns”

Hollywood movie star Michelle Monaghan is known for her role as Julia Meade in the Mission: Impossible film franchise with Tom Cruise. When not acting, she often models.

The day after the 95th Academy Awards ceremony, Monaghan shared the fun photos below with the clever caption: “Everything everywhere all SPRWMN at once.”

Above: Monaghan is modeling a SPRWMN sweater and brown leather pants. Below, she’s rocking a pair of their flared jeans.

Monaghan’s fans are loving the chic and carefree look. One replied: “Love your Jim Morrison pants,” while another admired the last (anterior) photo and wrote; “Nice buns.”

Get ready to see more of Monaghan: she will appear next in AppleTV+’s upcoming action comedy The Family Plan with Mark Wahlberg (The Fighter, The Departed) and Maggie Q (Divergent, Designated Survivor).

Wahlberg (above) plays “a former top assassin living incognito as a suburban dad” who “must take his unsuspecting family on the run when his past catches up to him.”

Monaghan (who starred with Wahlberg in the 2016 movie Patriot’s Day, see above) plays his wife, again.