Marg Helgenberger Dances in Sexy Fringe Mini Dress, Ditches Belt

In the CSI: Vegas episode ‘We All Fall Down,’ medical examiner Sonya’s (Sara Amini) life is in jeopardy when she is exposed to a mysterious poison as the CSI team races to find the antidote and the silver ink murderer who appears to be targeting the Crime Lab.

When not catching bad guys on TV, Helgenberger (Catherine Willows) spends time with her husband, Charlie Haugk, whom she married in April 2022 (see wedding photos above). On their first Valentine’s Day together as husband and wife, Helgenberger shared the photo above, of Haugk dipping Helgenberger on the dance floor.

Helgenberger is wearing a sexy black wrap mini dress with fringe trim. The dress is by Moschino and it comes with a belt (that matches the fringe trim) but as Helgenberger proves, she doesn’t need it.

As her CSI: Vegas co-star Sherri Saum replied: “Could you be any sexier I cannot handle the 🔥.”

