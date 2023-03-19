Madison Iseman Flaunts Abs in Cutout Bra, Low-Rise Skirt, ‘Goddess’

Hollywood movie star Madison Iseman is best known for her roles as IT-girl Bethany Walker in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jack Black, and as Allison/Lennon in the TV series I Know What You Did Last Summer, among others.

When not on a movie set, the 26-year-old South Carolina native is turning heads on a red carpet (see above at Sir Elton John‘s Oscar party) or modeling.

When celeb stylist Katie Bofshever shared the photos above and below, of Iseman flaunting her flat abs in a blue cutout bra top and matching skirt, Bofshever captioned it: “Blue Jean Baby.”

The two-piece ensemble is by LA design house Aya Muse. The purse is by Charles & Keith.

Iseman’s fans are loving the “butterfly” bra top. As one replied: “Cute sexy beautiful gorgeous outfit.” As seen below, it’s not the first time Iseman has flaunted her abs in a bra top and skirt.

Get ready to see more of Iseman: she will appear next in the English-language Japanese film Knights of the Zodiac. It’s a live-action adaptation of the manga Saint Seiya by Masami Kurumada.

Iseman plays a goddess of war reincarnated in the body of a young girl. When street orphan Seiya (Mackenyu) discovers that he’s “destined to protect her and save the world,” he must “face his own past and become a Knight of the Zodiac.” Famke Janssen (X-Men) and Sean Bean (Lord of the Rings) also star.