Lucy Hale Sizzles in Strapless Black Leather Dress, 6-Inch Stilettos

The night before the 95th Academy Awards ceremony, actress Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars, The Hating Game) attended an event for the charitable organization MPTF (Motion Picture & Television Fund).

The 33-year-old brunette turned heads in a strapless black leather dress (by Alberta Ferretti) and 6-inch pointed-toe platform stilettos by Versace.

When fellow actress Rachel Bilson saw the photos, she replied: “Number one stunner!” with a fire emoji.

When not on a movie or TV set, Hale often models as seen above and below in The Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds advertising campaign for LA jewelry designer Jacquie Aiche.

Get ready to see more of Hale: she will appear next on the big screen in the crime drama movie The Gemini Lounge. Emile Hirsch (Into the Wild) plays the protagonist, a demoted detective who’s “given the opportunity to go undercover and take down the mob’s most ruthless killer, but his life and only chance at redemption spiral out of control as he loses himself in the role.”

As seen above, Ashley Greene (The Twilight Saga) and Jake Cannavale (Bobby Cannavale‘s son, Sidney Lumet‘s grandson) also star. The Gemini Lounge is scheduled for a September 1 release.