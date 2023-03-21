Lindsey Vonn Walks Dog in Push-Up Corset, Stilettos, ‘Sexy Pics’

While professional skier Mikaela Shiffrin is breaking records on the slopes, Olympic champion skier Lindsey Vonn is turning heads on the asphalt in New York City.

When Vonn shared the glamorous photos below, of her rocking a push-up corset suit and stilettos, she captioned the series: “Meetings. Nyc edition.” Vonn tagged her rescue dogs, Lucy, Leo and Jade, who btw have more than 40k followers on Instagram.

And when not walking her dogs, The New York Times best selling author and founder of the Lindsey Vonn Foundation, is turning heads on the red carpet. For the Oscars after-party hosted by Vanity Fair, Vonn struck a pose in a pink satin suit by Gucci with just a bra as a top. One fan replied: “A little Sharon Stone look there.”

Get ready to see more of Vonn: she’s been modeling for fashion brands Gucci and Head, among others.

The photos above and below are from Elle Magazine, in which Vonn spoke about her “involvement in the Yniq and HEAD Sportswear capsule collections for Vault.”