Lili Reinhart Strikes Sexy Pose in Satin Bra, ‘Marilyn Monroe 2.0’

When not playing Betty on the CW series Riverdale with Camila Mendes, actress Lili Reinhart often models. She satisfies her 27.8 million followers when she shares images from her artistic fashion photo shoots.

When she shared the photo below, of her leaning across a row of mailboxes in a white bra and over-the-elbow gloves, she captioned it: “I’m fine here, thanks.” Reinhart’s fans are going wild over the photo and are leaving comments including, “Marilyn Monroe 2.0.”

Based on that sexy bra and gloves ensemble, the mailbox photo above appears to be from the same photo shoot that captured Reinhart leaning against the convertible below. Reinhart captioned it: “Mom, I’m a rich man.” A nod to Cher who said that was her response to when her mother told her she should settle down and marry a rich man.”

It’s Reinhart’s third bra photo post on Instagram, so far, this year.

Get ready to see more of Reinhart: The seventh and final season of Riverdale — which is set in 1955 — premieres Wednesday, March 29 on The CW.