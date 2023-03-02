Lana Condor Stuns in Red Balloon Mini Dress, “Jaw-Dropping” Video

Actress Lana Condor is best known for her roles in movies including the 2016 superhero film X-Men: Apocalypse (as Jubilee) with Jennifer Lawrence, Patriots Day with Mark Wahlberg (as Li), and in the To All the Boys movie franchise with Janel Parrish and John Corbett (as Lana), among others.

When not on a movie set, the 24-year-old star often turns head at a red carpet event or, as seen above and below, at a fashion show. For the recent Moschino show in Milano, Condor “gave buoyancy” in a black ruched mini dress with a red heart balloon neckline, and a matching red heart purse.

Condor tells her fans to swipe to see “the jaw drop” in the video. She is sitting next to Moschino’s creative director, American-born designer Jeremy Scott and Michele Morrone.

Get ready to see more of Condor: she is the voice of one of the characters in the upcoming animation adventure comedy film Coyote v. Acme with John Cena and Will Forte. It’s scheduled for a July 21 release.