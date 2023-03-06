Keri Russell Stuns in ‘Sultry’ Cutout Crop Dress, ‘Coming In Hot’

Hollywood movie star Keri Russell (Mission: Impossible III, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Waitress) is promoting her new film, Cocaine Bear, with director Elizabeth Banks (The Hunger Games, Pitch Perfect).

Russell doesn’t keep an Instagram account but fortunately for her fans, makeup artist and photographer Tina Turnbow (founder of The Bare Magazine) does and is sharing recent photos of Russell, as seen above and below.

With the cover photo above of Russell on the cover of The Bare Magazine‘s March 2023 issue, Turnbow writes: “We had the honor of snagging some BTS shots as she prepared for the movie’s press tour/premiere.”

With the photo above, of Russell in a cutout crop dress, Turnbow captioned the look: “Sultry Sunday.”

When Turnbow shared another ‘sultry’ photo of Russell (below), she captioned it: “coming in hot.”

Get ready to see more of Russell: she stars in the upcoming Netflix series The Diplomat. Russell plays a career diplomat who “lands in a high-profile job for which she was not suited for (U.S. Ambassador to Britain), with tectonic implications for her marriage and her political future.” Her husband is portrayed by Rufus Sewell (Judy, A Knight’s Tale).