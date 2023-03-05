Kelsea Ballerini Shares SNL Party Pics With Chase Stokes, ‘The Way He Looks at You’

Country pop star Kelsea Ballerini performed on Saturday Night Live with host, Super Bowl winner, NFL tight end, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ballerini performed two songs including ‘Blindsided,’ which Entertainment Weekly describes as a “raw, angry yet polished song… seemingly about Ballerini’s failed marriage to fellow country music singer-songwriter, Morgan Evans.” Ballerini and Evans were married from 2017 to 2022.

Ballerini also performed ‘Penthouse,’ another ballad about her divorce and the process of divvying up belongings. Both singles are on her new EP, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat.

Although Ballerini sang sad songs about the past, based on the BTS photos taken during the live episode of Saturday Night Live, which she shared above, clearly the 29-year-old divorcee was having a blast and with her new beau, Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes. (People reports that the power couple were first spotted together in January 2023.)

Stokes is in three of the photos — be sure to swipe to see Ballerini and Stokes sharing a sweet moment amid her hectic costume changes. As one fan replied: “The way he looks at you!” And the last one of the couple doing a shot with Kelce is “going down in history.”