Kathryn Newton Poses in Barely There Cutout Dress, Marvel ‘Wasp’ Reacts

Actress Kathryn Newton is known for her roles on TV series Gary Unmarried (daughter Louise), Big Little Lies (daughter Abigail), Supernatural, Halt and Catch Fire, and in movies including Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and most recently, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Cassie Lang) with Paul Rudd, Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas, among others.

When not promoting her new Marvel movie, Newton models. The 26-year-old Hollywood star is the subject of the new FLAUNT magazine, as seen below.

That white draped dress in crepe jersey with an open back, cut-out bust, a satin bow at the front and semi-sheer godet skirt with ruched detail is by design house LOEWE.

Newton’s fans are showering her with compliments especially over her “gorgeous wild hair.”

Newton’s Ant-Man and the Wasp co-star Evangeline Lilly (Hope van Dyne aka Wasp, below) replied: “These are amazing!”

Get ready to see more of Newton: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming teen comedy/fantasy/horror movie Lisa Frankenstein, written by Diablo Cody (Juno) and co-starring Riverdale star Cole Sprouse.