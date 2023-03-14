Kate Bosworth Can’t Resist Justin Long in Video, ‘Darling’

Hollywood power couple Kate Bosworth (Superman Returns, Blue Crush) and Justin Long (Dodgeball, He’s Just Not That Into You) attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in formal attire. Bosworth stunned in a strapless gown with a plunging neckline and Long looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

Celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury shared the “hilarious” video below of the couple getting ready before the big party. Before applying Tilbury’s Pillow Talk Lip Cheat Lip Liner to Bosworth’s eyebrows, the actress tries to interfere — to point out the mistake — but Long won’t have it. He insists he’s “unorthodox” with his makeup application and the two have fun with the banter and calling each other “darling.”

Note: Bosworth’s makeup was really applied by pro MUA Dana Delaney.

After the party, Long announced that he didn’t land the job as the new hand model for Tilbury’s cosmetics company. See photos above.