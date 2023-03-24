Kaitlyn Bristowe Stuns in Sheer Lingerie Without Fiancée, ‘Alter Ego Activated’

Kaitlyn Bristowe is best known for being The Bachelorette of the reality dating show’s eleventh season, which ended with her engaged to contestant Shawn Booth in 2015. (They broke up in 2018.)

Bristowe’s also known for winning Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars with professional dance partner Artem Chigvintsev in 2020. In between those two shows, Bristowe started to date fellow reality TV star Jason Tartick, a contestant on The Bachelorette starring Becca Kufrin.

In May 2021, Bristowe and Tartick — who share a home together in Nashville — announced their engagement. Note the giant diamond ring on Bristowe’s finger, above and below.

When Bristowe shared the corset crop top photos below, taken in Germany, one fan voiced concern since the former Bachelorette’s engagement ring isn’t on full display. As one wrote: “Where’s ur engagement ring? R u and Jason ever going to marry?” (The couple has been engaged for nearly two years now.)

Bristowe also shared the stunning photo below of her stepping out in London in a sheer black negligee. She captioned it: “London alter ego activated.”

When Tartick saw the photos, he replied: “It’s been a tough go for Raquel’s in the last couple weeks…maybe a different ultra ego name while you’re over there.” That’s a reference to the Tom Sandoval/Racquel Leviss affair as seen on the other reality TV series Vanderpump Rules. Bristowe replied to Tartick: “That could have been a text…”