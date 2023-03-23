JWoww’s Daughter Leads at Cheerleading Championship, Gordon Ramsay Reacts To Video

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley stars in the Jersey Shore spin-off reality MTV series Jersey Shore: Family Vacation with fellow OG cast members including Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi and Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino, among others.

When not filming Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Farley travels with her daughter who is a young competitive cheerleader, Meilani Mathews. When Farley shared the photos and video (swipe!), she reported: “Had the best time at @harrahsresort for @meilanimathews cheer competition.”

JWoww’s fans are going wild over Meilani’s performance. As one replied: “Omg look at her front and center i love her.” Another was impressed with the young one’s moves: “the backbend kickover has me in a chokehold.”

While fans aren’t surprised to see Snooki’s encouraging words (The best!!!! Go baby!) some are surprised to see celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay leave a comment. He wrote: “Dinner looks good too!”

His restaurant, Gordon Ramsay Steak is located inside Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City. Swipe to see Farley’s son posing underneath a giant portrait of Ramsay in the dining room. One fan replied to Ramsay’s comment: “Haha, love your show, too.”