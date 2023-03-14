Julianne Hough Blows Minds As Sexy Audrey Hepburn Lookalike, “What A Dress”

Julianne Hough, the Emmy Award-winning former Dancing with the Stars professional dancer and judge, stunned fans when she revealed her look for Sir Elton John‘s Oscars party in Los Angeles.

As seen below, the usually blonde dancer is a brunette and with short wispy bangs which has more than one observer comparing Hough to the iconic Hollywood movie star Audrey Hepburn.

Above is Hepburn with her 1954 Oscar for her performance in Roman Holiday.

Hough’s “elegant 1950s” strapless princess gown (by Australian fashion designer Toni Maticevski) is the icing on the proverbial cake.

Thankfully, someone on Hough’s glam squad took a color photo of her makeup (those Hepburn-esque cat eyes!) and emerald and diamonds earrings and necklace.

Jared Fix is the photographer behind the ‘timeless’ black-and-white photos.

Just the week before, Hough was stopping traffic in New York City as a blond (see below).