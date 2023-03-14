Julia Garner Stuns in Skintight Sheer Dress, ‘Va Va Voooom!’

Hollywood star Julia Garner (Ozark, Inventing Anna) hasn’t been nominated for an Academy Award yet, but she should have won an award for the dress she wore to the Oscars after-party hosted by Vanity Fair. As seen below, the three-time Emmy Award winner struck a pose in a skintight sheer bodycon dress by fashion label Off-White.

Garner thanked the magazine for hosting the party and admitted: ” I don’t know if our feet will ever fully recover” with a dancing emoji.

Garner’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the provocative dress. Singer and actresses Dove Cameron replied: “yeah this is exceptional”; Jessica Alba dropped a fire, red heart and applauding emoji; and Sharon Stone replied: “It’s true; SHE IS ALL THAT.”

Another fan chimed in: “Va va voooom!”

Get ready to see more of Garner: she’s finished filming the thriller The Royal Hotel with Jessica Henwick (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, The Gray Man). The two Hollywood stars play friends “who resort to a working holiday at the Royal Hotel, which is notorious for cycling through young female employees constantly.”