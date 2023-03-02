Jordana Brewster Skips in Bright Blue Bikini, ‘Let’s Get Physical’

Hollywood movie star Jordana Brewster is best known for her role as Mia in the famous Fast & Furious film franchise with Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Ludacris, and Fast X additions Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), and triple-threat EGOT winner Rita Moreno (West Side Story).

When not on a big movie set, Brewster is often modeling a bikini as seen above in a strapless Marysia pink plaid ruffle two-piece. The swimsuit designer called Brewster the “best bikini model ever.”

When Brewster shared the video below, of her strutting and skipping down an alley in a bright blue Dolce & Gabbana halter bikini with branded elastic, she captioned it: “just a little bts of our 80’s inspired shoot” for the digital magazine Story and Rain.

She also appropriately used the iconic Olivia Newton-John song ‘Physical’ which includes the repeated lyric ‘Let’s get physical.’

Get ready to see more of Brewster: she will appear next in the upcoming sci-fi thriller movie Simulant. It’s about when “a humanoid A.I.’s attempt to win over a widow’s (Brewster) heart places it in the path of a government agent trying to stop the rise of machine consciousness.”

Robbie Amell (The Flash), Simu Liu (Kim’s Convenience), and Sam Worthington (Avatar) co-star. Simulant is scheduled for a May 5 release.