Jodie Turner-Smith Stuns in Short Negligee, Thigh-High Lace-Up Boots

British actress Jodie Turner-Smith is known for her roles in films including Queen & Slim, After Yang, White Noise, and on TV series including The Last Ship, Nightflyers, and Anne Boleyn, aamong others.

When not acting or spending time with her husband of three years, American actor Joshua Jackson (Little Fires Everywhere, The Affair, Dawson’s Creek), above, Turner-Smith often models.

While in London, Turner-Smith struck a pose in a stunning sheer purple gown, as seen below. Be sure to swipe to see the more casual look — of Turner-Smith in a short purple negligee and thigh-high lace-up boots.

Above Turner-Smith rocks a tiny mini skirt with combat boots, thanks to a recent photo shoot with Canada Fashion.

Get ready to see more of Turner-Smith: she will appear next on the big screen in the Adam Sandler Jennifer Aniston movie Murder Mystery 2, which will be released on Netflix on March 31. Turner-Smith plays one of the gorgeous murder suspects.

Trailer above. P.S. She’s also promoting the Star Wars series, The Acolyte, on Disney+.