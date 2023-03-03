Jodie Comer Sizzles in High-Cut Bodysuit, ‘So Dishy’

Canadians and Americans recognize English actress Jodie Comer for her roles on the BBC America spy thriller Killing Eve with Sandra Oh, in the 2021 movies Free Guy with Ryan Reynolds, and The Last Duel with American leading men Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Adam Driver.

When not on a TV or movie set, the 29-year-old Emmy Award-winner often turns heads on the red carpet or at special events including fashion shows.

As seen in the photos above and below at the Burberry fashion show, Comer rocked a high-cut bodysuit with a plunging neckline underneath a dark jacket and a pair of pants that hung below her hip to reveal a sexy patch of skin. Supermodel Naomi Campbell replied with a series of three fire emojis. Helena Christensen replied “Cutie” with a red heart emoji. As another fan gushed, “She’s just so dishy.”

Celebrity hair stylist Sam McKnight reported: “a few carefully sliced layers and natural ironed movement, and a few blasts of CoolGirl Barely There Texture Mist, and a killer outfit is all you need.”

Comer recently wore a very similar outfit with jeans, see below.

Get ready to see more of Comer: she’s been filming the upcoming British survival film The End We Start From with Benedict Cumberbatch, and American actress Katherine Waterston, among others.