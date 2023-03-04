Jessica Biel Flaunts 18-Karat Diamond Ring, ‘Did You Win the Super Bowl?’

Hollywood star Jessica Biel (7th Heaven, The Sinner) turned 41 on March 3. She thanked her millions of fans and followers on Instagram for their “lovely” birthday wishes by sharing the photo below. That’s Biel with her husband of 10 years, and father of her two children, triple-threat Justin Timberlake.

Biel captioned the photo: “Birthday vibes so bright I had to see it with my third eye. Thanks for all the lovely wishes!”

While some Biel fans realize that her ‘third eye’ is a reference to the blue jewel on her sunglasses (on the bridge of her nose), many more were distracted by the large diamond on her ring finger. As one fan replied: “The third eye that’s on your finger?”

Another asked: “Is that an engagement ring or a championship ring?” and another, “did you win the Super Bowl?”

Note: In 2012, People reported that Biel’s engagement ring is “a stunning 18-karat white gold and black rhodium plated creation. The center stone, a square hearts and arrows diamond, is surrounded by round diamonds and features one aquamarine on each side.” Aquamarine is Biel’s birthstone, which also looks like the ‘third eye’ on her birthday sunglasses.

Get ready to see more of Biel: she’s the executive producer of the hit Freeform series Cruel Summer. Season 2 will be released in April 2023.