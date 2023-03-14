Jennifer Coolidge Parties With Lenny Kravitz, “Hot Couple I Need to Happen”

Hollywood star Jennifer Coolidge is known for roles on 2 Broke Girls, Legally Blonde, the American Pie movies, and more recently on The White Lotus and Shotgun Wedding with Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel.

In the 2022 romcom Shotgun Wedding, Coolidge plays JLo’s mother-in-law (even though she’s only eight years older than Mrs. Affleck), and rock star Lenny Kravitz plays the sexy ex-boyfriend who arrives by helicopter at the wedding.

During the festivities leading up to the Oscars, Coolidge attended a W Magazine and YSL-hosted party with her Shotgun Wedding co-star Kravitz, who also models for the French design house. Swipe above to see Coolidge and Kravitz — and his daughter Zoe Kravitz — pose for photos. In the sixth photo, it appears Coolidge said something that made both Lenny and Zoe crack up.

Fans are replying with excitement about the idea of the two single stars connecting and potentially connecting personally. As one wrote: “this is the new hot couple alert I need to happen.” Another chimed in: “praying this is a soft launch. We will all support this couple. This is the couple we need to show us the way.”

P.S. Coolidge is featured on the cover of W Magazine’s March 2023 issue, see above.