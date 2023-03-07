Janelle Monae Curls Up on Floor in 3D Cutout Mini Dress, ‘Orgasmic’

Singer/actress Janelle Monae is known for her roles in Hollywood movies including Hidden Figures, Antebellum, Harriet, and most recently Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery with Daniel Craig and Kate Hudson, among others.

When Monae accepted The Renaissance Award (which honors an artist’s work across many art forms) at the American Black Film Festival, she wore a stunning sculptural mini dress (swipe below).

With the photos above, Monae (who’s seen curling up on the floor with her award) writes: “Most artists will feel me when i say making art is fun or hard depending on where you are in the process. sometimes it’s both. sometimes it’s lonely. it’s transformative. sometimes orgasmic. Sometimes it’s a muhfuggin hit. It’s inexplainable. It’s a lot of things and i feel so so privileged to be obsessed with the art of creating.”

As seen and heard below in her acceptance speech, she thanks her mentor, the late music and cultural legend Prince (Prince Rogers Nelson).

That golden cutout mini dress is by fashion designer Gaurav Gupta, who describes himself as an Indian Couturier. At the BET Awards, Monae wore another cutout dress (by CONG TRI).

Get ready to see more of Monae: she’s been tapped to play Josephine Baker in the upcoming series De La Resistance. It follows Baker “as she spies for the Allies during the French resistance and helps defeat the Nazis.”