Jamie Lee Curtis, Melanie Griffith Eat Pancakes Together at Famous Hotel

Hollywood movie stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Melanie Griffith have been friends for a long time. They have a lot in common including their mothers: both blond beauties were muses for the famous director of suspense, Alfred Hitchcock. Griffith’s mother is Tippi Hedren (The Birds, Marnie); Curtis’s mother was Janet Leigh (Psycho).

Below is (l-r): Jamie Lee Curtis, sister Kelly Lee, dad Tony Curtis, mom Janet Leigh.

Griffith was nominated for an Academy Award for her starring role in Working Girl with Harrison Ford and Sigourney Weaver in 1989. Now it’s Curtis’s turn.

For the first time in her career, Curtis has been nominated for an Oscar for her supporting role in the 2022 movie Everything Everywhere All at Once, which won big at the SAG Awards (see cast photo below).

On Academy Voting Day, Curtis and Griffith met at the famous Beverly Hills Hotel and had breakfast in the iconic Polo Lounge restaurant.

Griffith wrote: “Guess who my vote is for Best Supporting Actress!!!”

With the photos above, with Griffith whom Curtis calls “my old bestie, then and now”, Curtis reports that the two are celebrating her Oscar nom with “pancakes and hashbrowns, English muffins and beautiful bespoke, cappuccinos at @bevhillshotel my season of shiny things, and our joint childhoods and long friendship as daughters of Hitchcock blondes, and our shared triumphs and tragedies in life on life’s terms. Such a beautiful California morning.” Curtis tagged the Academy Awards, too.

Above is a photo of those bespoke cappuccinos with their photos in the foam.