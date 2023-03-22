Entertainment, TV, Celebrity, Culture

Jameela Jamil Hypnotizes in Revealing Corset Dress, ‘Marvel Villainess Perfection’

by in Culture | March 22, 2023

Jameela Jamil on The View

Jameela Jamil on The View (ABC/Lou Rocco)

English actress Jameela Jamil is known for her roles on the TV series The Good Place with Kristen Bell and Ted Danson, in animated film DC League of Super-Pets (as the voice of Wonder Woman), and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (as villainess Titania aka Mary MacPherran).

Jamil is currently promoting her podcast, I Weigh. In the most recent episode, she answers listeners’ questions “on why the Oscars were so triggering, how she balances her mental health with her Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, how to explore your mental health while also fostering resilience, working through a quarter life crisis, and more.”

When she shared the stunning photo above, of her in a plunging corset dress with a comic-book print and hip-high slit, her fans are going wild with praise.

As one wrote; “I mean your dress literally says it all ‘wow'” More than one noted the spirals on the dress: “I like how they spiral, like you’re trying to hypnotize us.” Another replied: “Holy fork that’s mesmerizing.”

Her podcast replied: “Pure Marvel Villainess Perfection!!”

She wore another provocative dress at Comic Con in San Diego (see above).

Get ready to see, er, hear more of Jamil: she narrates the upcoming Netflix romantic drama Love at First Sight. It’s about a man (Ben Hardy, Bohemian Rhapsody) and a woman (Haley Lu Richardson, The White Lotus) who fall for each other on a flight from New York to London. Love at First Sight is scheduled for a September 2023 release.