Horror Icon Jennifer Tilly Struts in Flirty Mini Dress, Stilettos

Hollywood movie star Jennifer Tilly is known for her roles including Olive Neal in Woody Allen’s Bullets Over Broadway (for which she earned an Academy Award nomination), Tiffany Valentine in the slasher film franchise Child’s Play, Jim Carrey’s gold-digging client in Liar, Liar, and as the voice of Bonnie Swanson on the long-running animated series Family Guy, among many others.

When Tilly shared the recent photo below, of her strutting the streets of downtown Beverly Hills in a snow leopard-print mini dress (by Alaia) and four-inch patchwork denim stilettos (by Dolce & Gabbana), her fans went wild with praise.

Actress Donna D’Errico (Baywatch) replied: “I love your whole outfit Jennifer! And you’ve always had the best legs in Hollywood!”

Fun fact: Tilly and D’Errico starred together in the 2010 comedy film The Making of Plus One with Andie MacDowell and Elizabeth McGovern, among others. It’s “a satirical look at the film industry’s obsession with celebrity.”

Below is Tilly as movie star Amber at the Cannes Film Festival.

Get ready to see more of Tilly: she finished filming the upcoming comedy Sallywood. It’s about a young man who moves to Hollywood, meets his favorite actress, real life Academy Award nominee Sally Kirkland, who hires him on the spot to be her personal assistant.