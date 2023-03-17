Hilary Duff Stuns in ‘Cinderella’ Sheer Corset Dress, ‘Was That Intentional?’

Hollywood star Hilary Duff is known for her roles as Lizzie McGuire on the popular Lizzie McGuire TV show and the 2003 movie, and more recently as Kelsey Peters in the long-running series Younger.

Duff also charmed audiences when she played the titular character of the 2004 teen romcom movie A Cinderella Story (see below).

It’s a modern twist on the classic children’s story — two online pen pals plan to meet in person at their high school dance. Chad Michael Murray (One Tree Hill), Jennifer Coolidge (who went on to star in American Pie, The White Lotus, Legally Blonde), and now Academy Award winner Regina King also starred.

So when Duff, who’s now 35, showed up at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in the strapless, sheer corset princess dress above, more than one fan compared the dress to the one she wore in the movie, A Cinderella Story. As one fan replied: “It reminds me of A Cinderella’s Story dress! Was that intentional?”

Note: The dress Duff wore to the Vanity Fair party is by Dolce & Gabbana.

Get ready to see more of Duff: she’s promoting Season 2 of her series How I Met Your Father, the sequel to the CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother.