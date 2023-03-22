Halle Berry Shares Steamy Nude Selfies, ‘Hump Day’

Academy Award winning actress Halle Berry (Monster’s Ball) knows how to keep an audience engaged. When she shared the steamy nude bathroom selfies below on Instagram, she captioned them: “hump day self love.”

Berry’s fans are going wild over the pics. One replied: “move your arms please” while another politely asked “remove the fog please.”

Get ready to see more of Berry: she will appear on the big screen again in the upcoming action/thriller Our Man from Jersey with two-time Oscar nominee Mark Wahlberg (The Fighter, The Departed) and fellow Oscar winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash).

Our Man from Jersey is about a construction worker from Jersey (Wahlberg) who’s “quickly thrust into the world of super spies and secret agents when his high school ex-girlfriend (Berry) recruits him on a high-stakes US intelligence mission.”