H.E.R. Flaunts Curves in Sexy Strapless Dress, Chris Brown Reacts

Singer/songwriter H.E.R. (born Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson) is only 25 years old but already she’s won five Grammy Awards and an Academy Award for her song ‘Fight for You’ which was featured in the 2021 film Judas and the Black Messiah. That same year, H.E.R. released her debut full-length album ‘Back of My Mind.’

When not on stage or in the studio, H.E.R. has been striking a pose for Vogue Philippines magazine, as seen in the stunning photos above and below.

Fellow famous singers and musicians including Jennifer Hudson, Sheila E., and Stephanie Mills dropped compliments and fire emojis in H.E.R.’s comments.

According to Vogue, H.E.R. is rocking a new personal style: “Gone are the days when the artist hid behind sunglasses and big hair, shrouded in sweats and hoodies. The past few years have seen H.E.R. embrace bolder, more assertive looks, blossoming into a red carpet player.”

But when R&B artist Chris Brown replied with an applauding emoji and a red heart emoji, not all of H.E.R.’s fans were happy about it. One protective fan told Brown to “pipe down.” Another reminded fans that the two have been working together since H.E.R. opened for Chris Brown’s 2018 Heartbreak on a Full Moon Tour. She’s featured on his song ‘Closure’ and he’s featured on her single ‘Come Through.’

One thing most H.E.R. fans agree upon is how “beautiful” H.E.R. looks with her “new personal style.” When she shared the stunning black lingerie pics above, she captioned them: “Feeling liberated.”

H.E.R. captioned the cute crop top set above: “in my purest form.”