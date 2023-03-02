Grey Anatomy’s Kate Walsh Stars in Music Video ‘No More Tragedies’

In the Grey’s Anatomy episode ‘All Star,’ while Maggie (Kelly McCreary) and Winston (Anthony Hill) continue to their spat and Link (Chris Carmack) leans on Jo (Camilla Luddington) for emotional support as he preps for an important surgery, Simone (Alexis Floyd) and Lucas (Niko Terho) are surprised by an unlikely visitor.

Hours before the episode premieres on ABC, actress Kate Walsh (who plays OB/GYN Dr. Addison Montgomery) revealed the photos above and reported that she was asked by Matt Pond to be in The Natural Lines‘ music video for their song ‘No More Tragedies.’ (Pond is the lead singer of the band The Natural Lines.) The band’s debut album will be released on March 24.

Walsh also explains that she shot the video during the pandemic so “Matt shot his bit in the US” while she shot the rest in Fremantle, Western Australia, where she lives. She writes: “I love this song & hope u will too.”

In an exclusive interview, Pond talks about the inspiration behind the song and video and explains that while he’s personally trying to keep it together, he admits: “…when someone blocks my parking space, I have a hard time holding it all in. One night, I was standing in front of my house, staring down at a car with a brick in my hand.” As seen in the music video, that’s exactly what Walsh is doing.

Fun fact: The Natural Lines is the opening act for stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser (see above).

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 pm ET on ABC, right after Station 19 at 8 pm.