Goldie Hawn, 77, Does Vertical Split With Her Oscar, “Kurt’s Idea!”

Hollywood star Goldie Hawn is known for her roles in movies including Shampoo with Warren Beatty, Foul Play with Chevy Chase, Private Benjamin, Overboard with Kurt Russell, Death Becomes Her with Meryl Streep, and The First Wives Club with Diane Keaton and Bette Midler, among many others.

But it was her supportive role in the 1969 ‘screwball comedy’ movie Cactus Flower for which Hawn won her Academy Award and the Golden Globe Award. Her co-stars were Walter Matthau and Ingrid Bergman.

As seen below, the 77-year-old actress posed for Variety magazine’s Oscars 2023 issue in a tuxedo. On the bottom of a staircase, Hawn flaunts her flexibility by doing a vertical split in front of her perched Oscar. With the photo, Hawn explains that the clown shoes were “Kurt’s idea!”

Kurt is Hawn’s partner of 40 years, fellow Hollywood movie star Kurt Russell (Silkwood, Escape From New York, The Thing, Big Trouble in Little China).

Hawn’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photo including fellow Oscar winner Melanie Griffith (Working Girl) who replied: “This is EVERYTHING!!!” Hawn’s son, actor Oliver Hudson, replied: “Jesus Ma!!! You look hot AF!!!!!”

Get ready to see more of Hawn: she will appear next on the big screen in The First Wives sequel, A Childhood History Plan. The three women “are forced to spend Christmas together, along with their children and grandchildren, after the man they were all once married to drops dead in a New York City department store.”