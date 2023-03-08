Gemma Chan’s Sexy Stiletto Boots Get Dominic Cooper on His Tippy-Toes

English model/actress Gemma Chan is known for her roles in TV series including Doctor Who and Humans, and in Hollywood movies including Crazy Rich Asians, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain Marvel and Eternals, among many others.

When not acting on a TV or movie set, Chan often models and shows support for famous designers at their fashion shows — as seen below in Paris for the Louis Vuitton show.

At the star-studded event, Chan wore a black leather shirt dress with a pair of knee-high stiletto boots. Swipe to see Chan with fellow English actor and boyfriend Dominic Cooper (Captain America; The First Avenger) and Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones, X-Men).

The 8th photo shows Cooper on his tippy-toes to meet the height of Turner and Chan in high heels. Fans are loving that Cooper is having fun. One replied: “It’s the tippy toeing on photo 8 for me!”

Cooper and Chan don’t often share photos of them together, so when they do it’s a treat for fans, as seen in the more candid photos above and below at the 2021 Met Gala.

Get ready to see more of Chan: she stars in the AppleTV+ series Extrapolations (see photos below).

Chan will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming American sci-fi film, True Love, with John David Washington, Allison Janney, and Ken Watanabe, among others. True Love is scheduled for a October 6 release.