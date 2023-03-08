Diane Kruger Stuns in Sheer Beaded Dress, Pointy Sling-Backs

German-born actress Diane Kruger is known for her roles in Hollywood movies including Quentin Tarantino‘s Inglourious Basterds, among others.

When not on a movie set or spending time with her family including partner Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead), or promoting her new children’s book, Kruger often models.

As seen above and below, Kruger modeled a sheer beaded dress with a pair of pointed-toe, kitten-heel penny loafer sling-backs by Miu Miu. The actress made sure to thank Miu Miu designer Jonathan Huguet for the invitation to his Miu Miu fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

Get ready to see more of Kruger: she’s finishing filming the dramatic film A Circus Story & A Love Story with Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives) and Jason Patric (The Lost Boys). Swipe photos below.

Mexican-born Academy Award-nominated actor Demián Bichir wrote the script, directs and stars as the protagonist: “a romantic dreamer whose years long quest to find true love takes him from the circus life in Mexico to the nightlife of New Orleans, where he unexpectedly falls for a beautiful exotic dancer with a complicated past and a dangerous ex-lover who refuses to let her go.”