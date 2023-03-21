Dakota Johnson Teases Fans With Multiple Orgasm Video, “Slip”

Hollywood star Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey) doesn’t post often on Instagram so when she does, her millions of followers take note. Since 2020, Johnson has put a total of 10 posts on the social media platform, and all but one are politically driven, e.g. Black Lives Matters, How To Support Afghan Refugees.

This week, Johnson, the daughter of movie stars Melanie Griffith (Working Girl) and Don Johnson (Miami Vice), posted the sneak peek video below of the new Roku Channel comedy series SLIP. More than one fan replied: “Where is Dakota in the film?” and “Is that really Dakota?”

No, Johnson is not in the series: her independent production company TeaTime Pictures produced it. The series was created, written and directed by Zoe Lister-Jones (Life in Pieces), who plays the protagonist Mae, a woman in a long-term relationship who “slips” by having a one night stand.

On the series Slip, when Mae (Lister-Jones) wakes up the next morning she realizes she’s somehow transported into a different life — she’s married to the man she just “slipped” with. Turns out, every time she orgasms, Mae is “transported” into a different life. As one fan replied: “Okkk, I’m excited.”

Lister-Jones wrote with the promotional poster above: “I’m trying not to be too earnest here, but it’s emotional to finally share this with the world. This series is deeply personal to me, I wrote, directed and starred in every holy s&it dang episode.” Slip can be streamed for free on April 21 on The Roku Channel.