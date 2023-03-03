Christina Ricci Sizzles in Leather Strap Cutout Dress, ‘Me and My Evil Twin’

Hollywood movie Christina Ricci (Mermaids, Casper, The Addams Family, Monster) knows how to strike a pose. The fashion-forward actress has been modeling for years.

For the March 2023 issue of Harper’s Bazaar Taiwan, Ricci modeled a number of provocative ensembles but the one below, of her flaunting a hip cutout dress by Gucci, is a favorite among the stylists who worked on the photo shoot.

Note the “twinning” image of Ricci in the plexiglass she’s standing on.

Gucci describes the ready-to-wear dress from its Spring Summer 2023 collection as “reminiscent of ’90s partywear” and “reveals sculptural cut-out details, further enriched with leather straps and a glimmering crystal G square.”

Ricci captioned the cover photo above: “Me and my evil twin wearing hats.”

Get ready to see more of Ricci: she’s promoting the upcoming Season 2 of her hit series Yellowjackets with Juliette Lewis (Cape Fear, Natural Born Killers) and new co-star Elijah Wood (Lord of the Rings), among others.

The new season of Yellowjackets premieres on March 24.