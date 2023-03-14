Christina Ricci Poses in Tiny Mini Dress on Famous NYC Hotel Balcony, ‘Smoke Show’

Hollywood movie star Christina Ricci has a world of experience as an actress. The former child star got her big break as the younger daughter in the 1990 film Mermaids with Cher and Winona Ryder. Ricci was just 9 years old at the time.

Ricci, who’s now 43 and the mother of two, is promoting the upcoming second season of her hit series Yellowjackets with Juliette Lewis (Natural Born Killers, Cape Fear).

Before her interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Ricci struck a pose on the balcony of the famous Chelsea Hotel in New York City. Notable denizens of the hotel have included Bob Dylan, Janis Joplin, Robert Mapplethorpe and Patti Smith (below), and Sid Vicious, among many other artists.

Young rock star Lenny Kravitz struck a pose on the Chelsea Hotel balcony, too.

Fans are loving Ricci’s ruched velvet mini dress look. One replied: “Drop dead gorgeous” while another chimed in “Smoke Show!”

The talk show host asked if the vibe on the Season 2 Yellowjackets set is different after its debut and success. Ricci says yes: “Everyone was terrified” about not living up to the hype of the first season. “It was intimidating.”

Ricci also revealed that her character, Misty, had an unusual gait “a waddle,” because Ricci was pregnant while filming. Since then she’s had her baby so fans will no doubt be watching to see a change in her step.

Season 2 of Yellowjackets premieres on Sunday, March 26, at 9 pm ET.