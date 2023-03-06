Christian Siriano’s Off-Shoulder Wedding Gown Has Women Wanting to Get Married Again

Fashion designer Christian Siriano got his big break in the business when he won Season 4 of Bravo’s reality competition show Project Runway in 2007 with host/judge supermodel Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn. Since then Siriano has launched his own successful label and has worked with A-list celebrities ever since, including Janet Jackson and his best friend, Hollywood star Alicia Silverstone (Clueless).

When Siriano shared the stunning photo below, of one of his new wedding dress creations, he captioned it: “It’s giving weekend wedding dream gown! #sundayglamour For your dream dress email us.”

That Siriano off-the-shoulder draped white gown with an ultra-wide skirt is modeled by 5’11” model Daphne Velghe. Her modeling agency lists her measurements as 33-24-35.

Siriano’s fans are going wild over the new white wedding dress including those who already said ‘I Do.’ One replied with envy: “Where were you when I got married?!” while others are chiming with thoughts of getting married again: “I am already married but for you I might do it again.”

It’s not the first time Siriano has played with a wide skirt. As seen above on his sister, Shannon, whom he refers to as “My first muse.”

Above: Demi Lovato rocks another white wide-skirt white dress at the UNICEF gala (not her wedding!).

Above: another celebrity client of Siriano’s, Cardi B, wore a similar off-shoulder princess ball gown for her birthday (in baby blue), see below.