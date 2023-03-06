Chelsea Peretti’s Reaction to Sydney Sweeney’s Bikini Video Is ‘Comedy Gold’

Comedian Chelsea Peretti is best known as an actress for her role as Gina Linetti (see below) on the comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine with former SNL star Andy Samberg. Peretti also wrote for Parks and Recreation starring Amy Poehler and Saturday Night Live, among others.

When not acting or writing, or spending time with her Oscar Award-winning husband of six years, Jordan Peele (Get Out), Peretti watches fellow Hollywood celebrities model bikinis.

As seen in the video below, Peretti filmed herself reacting to a video starring Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, The White Lotus) as Sweeney models her new collection of bikinis and lingerie with famous fashion label Frankie’s Bikinis.

The retailer calls their collaboration with Sweeney “our sexiest collection yet” and says the “bombshell bikini tops (are) made to tease, one pieces made to flatter, clothing designed to inspire confidence, and personal details from Sydney herself.”

Peretti’s fans are going wild over the comedian’s split-screen video. One replied: “Best reaction video out there,” while another wrote: “Comedy gold.”

Get ready to see more of Peretti: she is directing and producing and writing the upcoming movie First Time Female Director with Poehler, Megan Mullally (Will & Grace) and Max Greenfield (New Girl), among other funny people.