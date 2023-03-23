Charlie Sheen’s Daughter Flaunts Tiny Bikini Pics, “Looks Like Mama”

News of HBO Max developing a drama based on the life of Heidi Fleiss, the former ‘Hollywood Madam’ who ran a prostitution ring with many high-profile clients, has many wondering what actor Charlie Sheen (Platoon, Wall Street, Major League) is up to these days. (Sheen testified at Fleiss’s trial in 1993 that he had used Fleiss’s services numerous times.)

While Charlie Sheen has been working with former Entourage stars Kevin Dillon and Kevin Connelly (see above), his daughter, Sami Sheen, has been modeling.

The 19-year-old blond is following in her mother actress Denise Richards‘s footsteps by providing bikini pics on Instagram and exclusive content on OnlyFans.

Sami’s fans are showering her with compliments and can’t help but to compare her to her mother, the soap opera actress (The Bold and the Beautiful) and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

As one fan wrote: Sami “looks a lot like her mama” who is below in the American flag bikini.

Get ready to see more of Richards: she stars in the upcoming series Paper Empire with Kelsey Grammer, Wesley Snipes, and Steve Guttenberg, among others.