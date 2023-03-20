Carrie Underwood’s On-Stage Leg Twin Reveals Fitness Secret, ‘Nasty In Many Ways’

Country pop star Carrie Underwood is known for winning Season 4 of American Idol, for releasing nine studio album including her first, Some Hearts (2005), which became the best-selling solo female debut album in country music history.

She’s also known for her live performances and her killer legs, which she often flaunts on stage in tiny shorts and bodysuits.

When Underwood (who’s on her Denim and Rhinestones Tour) shared the photo above, she wrote: “Celebrating after our last show Friday night in Seattle – love these guys!”

The other woman in the photo, with equally impressive muscular legs is Underwood’s backup singer and fiddler, Sydni Perry. One fan replied to the photo: “Need that leg routine stat!”

Perry shares her exercise routines via Instagram as seen below. The new mom often runs one mile, does 100 deadlifts (115 lbs), then runs another mile.

Perry captioned the home gym workout video below: “good sweaty work.”

With the video below, Perry reports: “It was 89 degrees, with a heat index of 100, pushing 75lbs overhead which I haven’t done in a long time….suffice to say this was nasty in many ways.”

Note: The Denim and Rhinestones Tour ends in December in Las Vegas.